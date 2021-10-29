Dismiss Plea Against Central Vista: Centre Tells Supreme Court; Matter Adjourned

The Supreme Court on Friday, 29 October, has asked a petitioner challenging the Central Vista project to file an affidavit by 16 November.
The petition challenging the project has been filed by a Delhi resident, who has argued that the development of the Central Vista will deprive the denizens of the open, green space for social and recreational activity.
The plea has opposed a central government notification proposing the modification in Zonal Development Plan Of Plot 1 in Central Vista, as per LiveLaw. The development of the area in question will disturb a children's park and a bus terminal, as per the application.
In an affidavit submitted before the court on Friday, the Union government has argued that the plot in question has been used to house the Defence Ministry offices for the past 90 years, and had never been to the public, as per an NDTV report.
Asserting that the Central Vista is being erected "for the larger benefit of the public," the government urged the court to dismiss the plea filed against the project and impose a fine on the petitioner, reported NDTV.
The matter has been adjourned to 16 November.
(With inputs from NDTV and LiveLaw)
