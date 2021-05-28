‘Govt Figures High’: BJP-Ruled MP Refutes Vaccine Wastage Data

Health Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo as well the Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta have censured the centre for displaying wrong data, with Deo saying that their “intention is not right.”

The ministers have disputed records which show that their states are the biggest vaccine wasters in the country.

"They are calling it vaccine wastage without getting proper data. If centre does not believe us, it can send its own team for a probe. Their intention is not right and these statements are politically motivated," Deo said.