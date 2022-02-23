Govt to Go Ahead With LIC IPO Despite Volatilities: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 22 February, said that the government has decided to go ahead with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)'s initial public offering (IPO). However, she added that the government is "equally worried if the market situation is conducive," reported The Indian Express.

This comes at a time when there are concerns over the IPO being affected due to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Earlier on Tuesday, due to threats of crippling sanctions by the United States (US) against Russia, Brent crude went above 99$ a barrel.