Cases Pertaining to Pandora Papers Leaks Will be Investigated, Says Government

The cases pertaining to the ‘Pandora Papers’ leaks will be investigated, an official spokesperson for Central Board of Direct Taxes, Government of India (CBDT) said on Monday, 4 October, news agency ANI reported.

‘Pandora Papers’, an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which includes 150 media outlets, including The Indian Express, claims to have revealed financial secrets of the “rich, the famous and the notorious” from 91 countries.

At least 380 Indians have been named in the Pandora Papers. These individuals include Anil Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw among others. Sixty of these prominent individuals and companies have been verified and have had their documents corroborated.