'Kitchens Will See a Lockdown': Opposition on Price Rise in Lok Sabha

Opposition members in Lok Sabha on Monday, 1 August, blamed the BJP-led central government's policies for the price rise and accused it of ignoring the plight of common people, saying kitchens will soon "see a lockdown" if the Centre does not take corrective measures.

Initiating a debate on the issue of the price rise, Congress member Manish Tewari said the government's decisions have hit hard 25 crore households in the country and widened the divide between the rich and the poor.

He alleged that savings, investment, production, consumption and employment, the five pillars of the economy, have been blown away due to the wrong policies of the Union government.