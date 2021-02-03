Twitter Reacts as Rihanna Tweets About Farmers Protest

Twitter has been flooded with reactions since singer-actor Rihanna on Tuesday, 2 February, tweeted a story by news outlet CNN on the internet blockade imposed in some districts of several states around Delhi, in view of the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.
“Why aren’t we talking about this?!” she wrote on the platform, adding the hashtag #FarmersProtest.
As the pop star brought attention to the farmers issue, many Indians on Twitter can't help but comment on what could follow for Rihanna. Take a look at what Twitterati said:
Published: 03 Feb 2021,11:25 AM IST