Govt Denied Passport Over ‘Threat to Security of India’: Mufti

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that the passport office has refused to issue a passport to her.

She stated that the said office cited a Jammu and Kashmir's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) report as reason for refusal.

"Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID's report citing it as 'detrimental to the security of India. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation (sic)," she wrote.