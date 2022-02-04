Govt Committed to Forming Panel on MSP as Announced by PM: Narendra Singh Tomar
(Photo: The Quint)
Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, on Friday, 4 February, in the Rajya Sabha, provided assurance that the government was committed to setting up a panel on Minimum Support Price (MSP) to insure agricultural producers.
He added that the committee will be formed after the elections.
"The Election Commission's response has come. It has said that the committee should be formed after the elections conclude," the agricultural minister said.
Tomar explained that because the elections were going on, the government had reached out to the EC for guidance.
While announcing the repealment of three farm laws in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to form a committee to talk about the farmers' demand of legal guarantee on MSP.
The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in five states including that of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
