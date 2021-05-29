Govt Asks 5 States to Accept Minorities From 3 Nations as Citizens

The notification, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, says, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 16 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955), the Central Government hereby directs that powers exercisable by it, for registration as a citizen of India under section 5, or for grant of certificate of naturalisation under section 6, of the Citizenship Act, 1955, in respect of any person belonging to minority community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians....”

It adds that this will be exercisable by the collector, within whose jurisdiction the applicant resides. The same power has been granted to the Secretary of the Department of Home of the states of Haryana and Punjab, except the district of Faridabad in Haryana and the district of Jalandhar in Punjab where the collector acts.