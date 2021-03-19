‘False Evidence Against Kerala CM’: Police Files Case Against ED

She made the statement after the ED filed an affidavit in the Kerala High Court claiming that Swapna gave a statement ‘about smuggling of foreign currency at the instance of the Chief Minister and the Assembly Speaker with the help of the Consulate’.

“The questions were posed by ED officials in such a way that it forced Swapna to name the Chief Minister,” the CPO said in the statement.

Following this, another woman police officer, who was on security duty while Swapna was being interrogated came forward and stated that Swapna had been forced to name the Chief Minister in the case.