Goa: Eight Congress MLAs Join BJP in Presence of Pramod Sawant

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress is now reduced to three legislators, while the BJP's tally has increased to 28.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

In July this year, the Congress had sought the disqualification of its senior leaders Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat for allegedly engineering a split in the Goa Congress.

At that time, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar had said that party had successfully foiled the BJP’s attempts to split the Congress, "The BJP is resorting to such tactics as it does not want any Opposition in the states where they are ruling," Patkar added.