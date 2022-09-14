Goa: Eight Congress MLAs Join BJP in Presence of Pramod Sawant

The other Congress MLAs, who switched over to the saffron party, include Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.
(Photo Credit: Accessed by The Quint)
Eight Congress MLAs, including habitual turncoats Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday, 14 September.
The other Congress MLAs, who switched over to the saffron party, include Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.
Earlier today, the Goa Congress Legislature Party had reportedly passed a resolution to merge into the BJP soon after the state BJP chief, Sadanand Shet Tanavade, announced that eight of the eleven Congress MLAs were jumping ship to the ruling party in the state.
Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Michael Lobo had moved the resolution in the presence of seven other MLAs. The resolution was seconded by former chief minister and MLA Digambar Kamat, sources told PTI.
In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress is now reduced to three legislators, while the BJP's tally has increased to 28.
In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.
In July this year, the Congress had sought the disqualification of its senior leaders Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat for allegedly engineering a split in the Goa Congress.
At that time, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar had said that party had successfully foiled the BJP’s attempts to split the Congress, "The BJP is resorting to such tactics as it does not want any Opposition in the states where they are ruling," Patkar added.
Michael Lobo is the MLA of the Calangute Assembly constituency and the Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly.
Lobo, along with his wife Delilah, had ditched the BJP and joined the grand old party in January this year, ahead of Assembly elections in Goa. Lobo, who was a minister in the Pramod Sawant-led government, had cited “sidelining of leaders handpicked by Manohar Parrikar” as the reason to jump ship, NDTV reported.
Meanwhile, 68-year-old Digambar Kamat, the seven-time MLA from Margao, has oscillated between the BJP and the Congress several times since when he first joined the saffron party in 1994.
