Male-Bound Go First Flight Diverted to Coimbatore Following Smoke Warning

(Photo: Facebook/GO FIRST)
A Male-bound flight of Go First was diverted to Coimbatore on Friday, 12 August, when a 'faulty' smoke alarm went off mid-air, sources said.
The Bengaluru-Male plane was carrying 92 passengers.
The aircraft landed safely at the airport and has been parked in the apron. The pilot reported that all operations were normal, the sources said without elaborating.
Subsequently, it proceeded towards its destination, the sources added.
When asked about this incident, a Go First spokesperson said: "The matter is being inspected by the Go First engineering team and rectification is underway.
