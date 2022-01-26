Ghulam Nabi Azad's Padma Bhushan Award Invokes Divided Response From Congress

The presence of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s name in the Padma Bhushan awardees list has invoked a mixed response from his fellow party members, with Jairam Ramesh taking a jibe at the former’s nomination.

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s nomination comes amid infighting between the G23 –who have asked for sweeping organisational and leadership changes in the party – and Gandhi family loyalists.

Comparing Azad's acceptance of the award to its rejection by former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Jairam Ramesh tweeted about the latter, saying, “Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad not Ghulam".