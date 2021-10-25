‘Danger for Law & Order’: Police To Slap Goonda Act On Yati Narsinghanand

Image of Yati Narsinghanand for representational purposes.
The process of slapping the Goonda Act on Dasna Devi temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, has been initiated by the Ghaziabad police, news agency PTI reported.
A file in this matter has been sent to the subdivisional magistrate for approval, after which it will be sent for the same to the district police chief and the District Magistrate.
SSP Pawan Kumar told PTI that they initiated action against Narsinghanand keeping in mind his anti-social activities like manhandling, attempt to murder, use of derogatory language and obstructing police checking outside the temple.
The officer added that Narsinghanand is becoming a danger for law and order of the district.
Last month, three more First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against him after he made demeaning comments against women in politics and against National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma.
Earlier this month, Narsinghanand had charged that a minor Muslim boy had been sent to snoop on him and in the boy’s community, there are “trained killers” of his age, PTI reported.
He claimed, “Any Muslim in the top echelons of the country cannot be pro-India."
