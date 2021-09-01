Three FIRs Filed Against Priest Yati Narsinghanand for Abusive Comments on Women

Image of Yati Narsinghanand for representational purposes.
(Photo: Twitter)
Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand, who has continued to spread anti-Muslim hate through his speeches, is now embroiled in another controversy for making demeaning comments against women in politics and National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma, for which the Ghaziabad Police has registered three First Information Reports (FIRs) against him.
Iraj Raj, Superintendent of Police, Rural Ghaziabad, was quoted as saying, “Three FIRs have been filed against Yati Narsinghanand for his remarks against women. The separate incidents were brought to our notice through social media in which remarks against women were made. The National Commission for Women had also objected to it, following which complaints were registered. Further investigation is pending.”
The FIRs have been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 505(1)(c) (intent to incite offence), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (intimidation), and section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Both the FIRs were filed in Masuri police station, Indian Express reported.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra, who had so far supported the priest, and even collected Rs 25 lakh donation in his support, has now called for action against Narsinghanand.
Another FIR was registered against Narsinghanand earlier in April after a video of him abusing and making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, during an event at Delhi’s Press Club, had gone viral.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined