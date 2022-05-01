'Multiple Challenges Ahead': General Manoj Pande After Taking Over As Army Chief

General Manoj Pande (left) taking over as Chief of Army Staff from former Chief, General MM Naravane on Saturday, 30 April.
(Photo: Twitter/Indian Army)
General Manoj Pande received the Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi on Sunday, 1 May, a day after he assumed the post of Chief of Army Staff. He took over the post from former Army chief, General MM Naravane, who retired on Saturday.
"The geopolitical situation is changing fast. We have multiple challenges ahead of us," Pande said after assuming the post.
Pande also said that his foremost priority as Army chief would be to ensure high standards of operational preparedness to face current, contemporary, and future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict, as per IANS.
The Army Chief also said that his efforts would be directed towards making use of new, indigenous technologies to modernise the armed forces and increase their capabilities.
General Pande had been appointed as India's 29th Chief of Army Staff on 18 April. He was holding the position of the Vice-Chief of Army Staff until then. Prior to that, Pande held the role of the Eastern Army Commander.
He is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to assume the post.
He has also commanded an Engineer Regiment along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, an Engineer Brigade as part of the Strike Corps, an Infantry Brigade along the LoC, a Mountain Division in the high-altitude area of western Ladakh, a Corps deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and a Counter-Insurgency Operations area in the northeast.
Lt General Pande has also been conferred with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal for his service.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the officer was the chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command at Kolkata before getting appointed as the Vice-Chief of the Army Staff.
(With inputs from IANS.)
