‘Don’t Test Our Patience’: Army Chief Naravane’s Message to China

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday, 15 January, sent a strong message to China, saying that no one should commit the mistake of testing India’s patience though it is committed to resolve the tensions between the two nations through military and political talks.

Naravane said that India gave a befitting response to China in the conspiracy to make unilateral changes along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"Our brave officers, JCOs, and soldiers have given a befitting reply to our adversaries, many laying down their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army,” he said.