‘Don’t Test Our Patience’: Army Chief Naravane’s Message to China

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday, 15 January, sent a strong message to China, saying that no one should commit the mistake of testing India’s patience though it is committed to resolve the tensions between the two nations through military and political talks.
Naravane said that India gave a befitting response to China in the conspiracy to make unilateral changes along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC).
"Our brave officers, JCOs, and soldiers have given a befitting reply to our adversaries, many laying down their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army,” he said.
“I want to assure the country that sacrifice of bravehearts of Galwan would not go in vain,” he said.
The army chief also said 300 to 400 terrorists are present in camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who are waiting to sneak into India, according to ANI. There has also been a 40 percent increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the LoC.
Naravane made these statements at the Army Day address at the Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment.
India is celebrating its 73rd Army Day on 15 January 2021. On 15 January 1949, then Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.
This day is considered important in the history of independent India. Since then, India is celebrating Indian Army Day on 15 January to honour nation’s army.
He also described a joint threat from China and Pakistan as a very potent one.
Though the PLA’s frontline deployments remain unchanged, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has moved back at least 10,000 soldiers from depth areas in the Ladakh theatre to rear positions, Hindustan Times reported on Monday.
Naravane, at his customary annual press conference on 12 January said that he was hopeful that an amicable solution is expected to come out of the ongoing dialogue with China.
He also said that the army was ready to deal with any eventuality.
India and China have been engaged in a nine-month-long standoff at the LAC.
The tensions between India and China, which began in May, soared in June, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clashes. Amid the continuing border standoff in eastern Ladakh, several rounds of talks have been held at both the military and diplomatic levels, but there has been no clear resolution till yet.
The ninth round of military talks are yet to take place between the senior commanders of both the countries.
( With inputs from PTI, ANI & Hindustan Times)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined