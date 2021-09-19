Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbaikars Immerse Idols Amid COVID Curbs, Festival Ends

A total of 466 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed till noon on Sunday, 19 September, in Mumbai, as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival ended.

A civic official told news agency PTI that no untoward incidents were reported as the festival was celebrated amid several restrictions due to COVID-19.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had set up artificial lakes at 173 locations in the city, mobile immersion sites, and idol collection centres at various places, the official said. Other than this, there were 73 locations of immersion at natural water bodies.