Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbaikars Immerse Idols Amid COVID Curbs, Festival Ends

Mumbai: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha to their homes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, 10 September.
(Photo: PTI)
A total of 466 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed till noon on Sunday, 19 September, in Mumbai, as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival ended.
A civic official told news agency PTI that no untoward incidents were reported as the festival was celebrated amid several restrictions due to COVID-19.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had set up artificial lakes at 173 locations in the city, mobile immersion sites, and idol collection centres at various places, the official said. Other than this, there were 73 locations of immersion at natural water bodies.
Also, 145 reception rooms, 84 temporary toilets, 3,707 flood lights, 116 search lights, 48 observation towers, and 36 motor boats and 30 German rafts were facilitated at natural immersion sites, besides other electrical arrangements.
The guidelines to the public included minimising donation of garlands, using clay and environment-friendly idols, and immersing them in a bucket at home if possible. The height of a Ganesh idol was capped at 2 feet and in public mandals at 4 feet.
(With inputs from PTI.)
