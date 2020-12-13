Gandhi Statue Vandalised By ‘Pro-Khalistanis’ Amid US Farm Protest

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was desecrated on Saturday, 12 December, by alleged Khalistani separatists in Washington during a protest organised by Sikh-American youths in support of ongoing farmers’ protests in India against the new agricultural laws.

To express solidarity with the farmers, hundreds of Sikhs from several parts of USA including Greater Washington DC area, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, North Carolina and Ohio had carried out a car rally.

According to a report by PTI, the peaceful protest was soon overtaken by separatist Sikhs who carried pro-Khalistani flags and posters, raised alleged 'anti-India' and pro-Khalistan slogans. Some of these youths, who flashed Kirpans, jumped on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and pasted a poster over it.