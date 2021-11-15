Fully Vaccinated Indians Can Enter Singapore Without Quarantine Starting 29 Nov

Image used for representation.
Singapore, with 85 percent of its population inoculated against COVID-19, has announced the opening of its borders to five more countries, including India, in a bid to get things back on track.
Fully-vaccinated people from countries including India, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia, can travel in the city-state without having to go through quarantine, Singapore announced on Monday, 15 November.
Here’s all you need to know:
Fully vaccinated people from India and Indonesia will be able to enter Singapore starting 29 November.
Vaccinated travellers from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar will be welcome from 6 December.
Unvaccinated children aged 12 and under can accompany eligible adults.
Transport Minister S Iswaran said that Singapore is aiming for two daily flights each to Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.
Both Indonesia and India were among the top five markets for passenger arrivals at Singapore's Changi airport in 2019, Bloomberg reported.
Further, officials say that they're working towards a phased resumption of international events, such as the Formula One night racing event that used to draw a huge crowd of international visitors before the pandemic.
