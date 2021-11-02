Fuel Prices Hiked for 7th Day in Row, Petrol Price Breaches Rs 110 Mark in Delhi

Fuel prices rose across the country for a seventh consecutive day on Tuesday, 2 November. While the price of one litre of petrol has increased by Rs 0.35, the cost of diesel remained unchanged.
While the price of petrol increased by Rs 0.35 a litre in Delhi, the cost of diesel cost remained unchanged, ANI reported. With the latest hike, petrol was priced at Rs 110.04 per litre in the national capital.
Of the four metros, the fuel prices were the highest in Mumbai, Hindustan Times reported. While petrol costs Rs 115.85 a litre, diesel was priced at Rs 106.62 in the city.
In Kolkata, a litre of petrol and diesel was priced at Rs 110.49 and Rs 101.56, respectively.
Meanwhile, in Chennai, the rate of petrol was Rs 106.66 per litre, and diesel Rs 102.59 per litre. In Hyderabad, petrol and diesel were priced at Rs 114.49 and Rs 107.40 a litre, respectively. In Bengaluru, rates of petrol and diesel were at 113.93 and Rs 104.50, per litre, respectively.
In the month of October alone, fuel prices have reportedly been hiked for 24 days.
