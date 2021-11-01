Fuel Price Rise Continues Unabated, Petrol Over Rs 115 per litre in Mumbai

Across the country as well petrol and diesel prices increased between 35-40 paise per litre, but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes on petroleum products.



The fuel prices have now increased six consecutive days by 35 paise per litre. Before this after holding for a couple of days, fuel prices again had risen on previous five days by about 35 paise per litre.



Diesel prices have now increased on 30 out of the last 38 days taking up its retail price by Rs 9.90 per litre in Delhi.



With diesel prices rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. It is very close to breaching the mark even in Delhi where it had rapidly climbed to Rs 98.42 a litre on Monday.