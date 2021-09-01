Fuel Crisis: Price of Domestic LPG Cylinders Rises by Rs 25, Commercial by Rs 75

Farmers shout slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices, at the Golden Gate on the outskirts of Amritsar on Thursday, 8 July.
The price of domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi on Wednesday, 1 September, saw a steep hike of Rs 25, while that of commercial cylinders has been elevated by Rs 75, effective immediately.
A subsidised 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinder now costs Rs 884.50, news agency ANI reported. A 19kg commercial cylinder, on the other hand, costs Rs 1,693.
The prices of cooking gas cylinders, which is decided at the beginning of the month, had been similarly increased by Rs 25 in July and August.
The hike has come at a time when the prices of petrol and diesel in the country have skyrocketed, provoking public resentment and protests.
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which ended on 11 August, saw the Opposition repeatedly protesting the high fuel prices, with Rahul Gandhi riding the cycle to the House on one occasion to mark his dissent.
In July, farmers from different parts of the country had responded to Samyukt Kisan Morcha's call to assemble along the state and national highways in protest of the elevated fuel prices, news agency PTI had reported.
