Indian Air Force's MiG-21 Fighter Plane Crashes Near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Friday, 24 December, news agency PTI reported citing a police official.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Friday, 24 December, news agency PTI reported citing a police official.
"This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.
The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh told PTI.
He indicated that the local police has reached the site. A search operation is on to locate the pilot, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.
The development comes merely weeks after a similar IAF chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu, leading to the death of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 others.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)