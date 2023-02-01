4 Arrested for Running Inter-State Pharma Drug Cartel in Punjab

How it played out The DIG added that both the accused have revealed that they got pharma drug supplies from Ranjit alias Rinku, who the police arrested on Saturday.

“On accused Ranjit Rinku’s disclosures, the police teams have recovered 3.60 lakh tablets of Lomotil and 1.51 lakh tablets of Tramadol from pinpointed locations in Ludhiana,” Bhullar added.

What next?

SSP Fatehgarh Sahib said that they have procured police remand of accused Ranjit Rinku and further investigations are on to find out the main supplier.

More recoveries are expected, Grewal said.