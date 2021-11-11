UP Govt Terminates Services of Suspended Gorakhpur Doctor Kafeel Khan

Suspended Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan on Thursday, 11 November, took to Twitter to state that his services had been terminated by the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Khan, a paediatrician with the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, was suspended from his services on 22 August 2017, in the thick of news regarding the death of around 60 babies over a few days in the hospital due to the lack of oxygen.

Seven others had also been suspended along with him, all seven of whom, Khan claimed, have now been reinstated.