Former Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot Arrested in Corruption Case

Congress leader and former Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.
Congress leader and former Minister of Forests, Social Welfare in Government of Punjab Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested on Tuesday, 7 June, by the vigilance department in connection with an alleged post matric scholarship scam.
A local journalist, Kamaljit Singh, who was allegedly working as an aide, was also arrested. A Vigilance Bureau official said that both the people were held under charges of corruption.
The bureau had collected many proofs against the ex-minister when they arrested a divisional forest officer (DFO), Gurnampreet Singh, and another individual, Harminder Singh Hummi, last week, who is said to have paid huge bribes to Dharamsot, Hindustan Times reported.
