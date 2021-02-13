‘Our Cronies Are Common People’: FM During Her Budget Reply in LS

The finance minister had presented the Union Budget 2021 on 1 February. While some lauded the proposals made to boost growth, several opposition parties slammed the government saying that it has persisted with a fiscal conservatism despite the current state of the economy.

Responding to the allegations against the government, Sitharaman said there’s ‘credible proof’ of the work done by the government for the masses, as she went on to list developmental work carried out under certain central schemes.

“Over 1.67 crore houses have been completed under PM Awas Yojana. Is it for the rich? Over 2.67 crore households have been electrified under PM Saubhagya Yojana since October 2017. Total value of orders placed on government e-market is Rs 8,22,077 crore. Are they being given to big companies? They're being given to MSMEs,” she said, earlier in Rajya Sabha.