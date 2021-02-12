FM Sitharaman to Reply on Budget Discussion in Rajya Sabha Today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday, 12 February, reply to the Budget discussion in Rajya Sabha, ANI reported. The Finance Minister had presented the Union Budget 2021 on 1 February.
Friday marks the 11th day of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament and will be the last day of the first phase of the session in the Rajya Sabha.
The presentation of the first-ever digital Budget came in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussion on the economy, which is facing its worst contraction since 1952.
Published: undefined