Delhi Man Tests Positive for Monkeypox; Fourth Case in India

A 34-year-old man from Delhi with no history of foreign travel has tested positive for monkeypox, the first case of the virus in the national capital, an official source said on Sunday, 24 July.

The patient was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital around three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox. According to the source, his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive.