At Least 12 killed in Explosion and Fire at Ahmedabad Cotton Mill

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to express condolences. The Quint At least 12 people were killed in a huge blast and fire in an Ahmedabad cotton mill on Wednesday, 4 November. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @RohitKu56762491 ) India Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to express condolences.

At least 12 people were killed in a huge blast and fire in an Ahmedabad cotton mill on Wednesday, 4 November. Personnel from the police, labour and employment department rushed to the spot on hearing of the blast. Forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are collecting samples to analyse the cause of the explosion. According to ANI, the army too has joined the operations. It is being investigated whether the building had obtained clearance from the fire department.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to express condolences.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected,” PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind too took to Twitter to express grief. “Distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a fire that broke out in a godown in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured,” he tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)