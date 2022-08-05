FIR Against ‘The Week’ for Nude Shiva Figure; Debroy Quits Column Over Kali

Bajrang dal activists burnt copies of 'The Week' magazine in Kanpur’s Bada Chauraha on Friday, 5 August, and demanded action against the editors of the magazine.
(Photo Courtesy: LinkedIn/The Week)
The Uttar Pradesh police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the magazine The Week on Thursday, 4 August, for allegedly publishing a nude illustration of Lord Shiva and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.
Kanpur’s Kotwali police registered a case after former Bharatiya Janata Party state vice-president Prakash Sharma demanded strict action against the magazine for the “objectionable pictures” published in The Week's special issue of 24 July on page number 62-63.
"The editor and others responsible for this objectionable act should be dealt with an iron hand," Prakash Sharma told news agency PTI.
The DCP said that an investigation into the matter is underway.
Meanwhile, Bibek Debroy, who heads the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister, ended his association with the magazine as a columnist over a picture of the goddess Kali published with his article in the 24 July edition.
In a letter to the The Week's editor Philip Mathew, Debroy said that he is ending his association with the magazine over the illustration that accompanied his column on Goddess Kali and said that the picture was “deliberately chosen to titillate and provoke.”
Posting the letter on Twitter, he said,
He said, "I can think of many better depictions of Kali. The picture was deliberately chosen to titillate and provoke. At least, that's the way I perceive it.”
"Therefore, since i no longer trust The Week and since I have no idea about what illustrations will be used in my regular columns, I would like to disassociate myself with The Week and no longer be a columnist," said Debroy.
On Friday, 5 August, Bajrang Dal activists burnt copies of the magazine in Kanpur’s Bada Chauraha and demanded action against the editors of the magazine.
The English edition of the magazine is brought out by the Malayala Manorama group.
(With inputs from PTI.)
