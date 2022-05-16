FIR Against Contractor Who Wrote to PM Alleging Corruption by K'taka Official

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Gangavathi rural police on 6 May booked a civil contractor – who had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over corruption and extortion in the Karnataka government – for criminal breach of trust, news agency PTI reported.
Yerriswami Kuntoji had approached the media earlier this month, saying that government officials were demanding 40 percent commission on public works he had undertaken.
They threatened me with dire repercussions if I did not comply to their demands, Kuntoji alleged.
The company was tasked with providing the material for the solid waste disposal unit, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the concerned payment was allegedly made through e-payment app PhonePe.
This is not the first time state officials from Bharatiya Janata Party officials from Karnataka have been accused of corruption. In April, contractor Santhosh Patil, who had accused the then Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption, was found dead.
Before allegedly committing suicude, Patil had accused Eshwarappa of asking for a bribe of 40 percent of the total cost of a civil project.
(With inputs from PTI.)
