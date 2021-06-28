FM Announces Rs 15K Cr Additional Fertiliser Subsidy for Farmers

In a bid to support the COVID-hit agriculture sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 28 June, announced a slew of measures, including an additional protein-based fertiliser subsidy of nearly Rs 15,000 crore.
The announcement came as a part of eight economic relief measures to revive several sectors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy.
Sitharaman also announced a revival package of Rs 77.45 crore for the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC).
According to Business Today, the corporation was established in 1982 to support the farmers of the Northeastern region to get remunerative prices of agri-horticultural produces.
The body reportedly has about 75 farmers’ organisations.
