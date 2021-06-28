Visa Fee Waiver, Loan Guarantees: FM’s Bid to Save Tourism Sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 28 June announced a slew of measures to revive the tourism sector.
In a bid to revive the tourism industry amid a COVD-hit economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 28 June, announced a slew of measures as a part of a loan guarantee scheme, including waiver of visa fees to five lakh tourists and loan guarantee schemes for tourist guides.
In a press briefing, Sitharaman said that the waiver of the visa fees will be applicable till March 2022 or till five lakh tourists have availed of the benefits.
However, one tourist can avail the benefit only once, she said, adding that the total financial implication of this scheme would be Rs 100 crore.
She said that the loans will be provided with a 100 percent guarantee up to certain limits.
She further announced that for TTS the limit will be Rs 10 lakh per agency and Rs 1 lakh for tourist guides, with no processing charges, no foreclosure payment charges, and no additional collateral.
The announcements by Sitharaman came as a part of eight economic relief measures announced for several sectors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined