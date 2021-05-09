Fear in J&K After Govt Sacks 3 Employees Citing Security Threat

“The world is preparing for Eid, but my family and I are mourning and preparing for the worst,” said Idrees Jan Mir, a sacked government schoolteacher.

Mir (39) of Kralpora Kupwara in north Kashmir became the first government employee in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to be terminated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for being a “threat to national security”.

While narrating how he was sacked, Mir told The Quint that he had received a call on 1 May at 11 am from the local zonal education officer of Kralpora who ordered him to stay at home as some officials were heading towards his residence.