FB ‘Accidentally’ Blocks #ResignModi Hashtag, Restores Hours Later

A hashtag calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook was blocked for several hours on Wednesday, 28 April, censoring over 12,000 posts critical of the ruling BJP government as the the second wave of COVID-19 turned into a devastating public health disaster in the country.

Indian Twitter users noticed that the hashtag #ResignModi had been blocked on Facebook and any Indian netizen looking for the hashtag was flashed with a notice saying that such posts had been “temporarily hidden here” as their content went against the website’s Community Standards.