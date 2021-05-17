Condition in Jail Grim: Swamy’s Friends Demand Medical Attention

The 84-year-old Jesuit priest had cough, fever, a bad stomach and was feeling very weak and fragile, said Father Joseph Xavier after he spoke to him on the morning of 14 May.

Swamy was reportedly denied vaccination as he does not have his Aadhaar card.

Harshali Potdar, activist, Republican Panthers Jatiya Antachi Chalwal, pointed out that several staff and canteen members at the Taloja jail had tested positive for COVID-19.

She said co-accused Sudhir Dhawale (arrested on 6 June 2018), along with Vernon Gonsalves (arrested on 28 August 2018), were in the same barrack where eight others had tested positive, but they were still not being tested.

The jail authorities had also reportedly threatened to stop all phone calls and meetings with the family members, if the inmates complained.

NCP MP Supriya Sule called for the immediate release of all elderly persons with several health ailments who are in jail.