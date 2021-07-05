Elgar Parishad Case: Activist Stan Swamy Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Father Stan Swamy
Father Stan Swamy, accused in the Elgar Parishad case, died of cardiac arrest on Monday, 5 July, a day ahead of his bail hearing. As his health deteriorated, 84-year-old Swamy was reportedly placed on ventilator support at Mumbai’s Holy Family Hospital on Sunday, 4 July.
His colleague Father Joseph Xavier and his lawyer had earlier told the media that he was critical. Swamy also suffered from Parkinson’s disease. Swamy's death comes amid several prolonged efforts to secure his bail amid his deteriorating health.
Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from his Jharkhand residence in October 2020 over alleged links with Naxals and banned CPI (Maoists).
The Bombay high Court, which was hearing Swamy's bail plea, passed an order to say that Swamy's body be handed over to Father Frazer, the retired principal of St Xaviers college who was allowed to meet Swamy at the hospital.
Swamy has approached the Bombay HC challenging Section 43D(5) of the UAPA, which bars grant of bail if the accusation is prima facie true.
Swamy has contended in his plea that this provision creates an ‘unsurmountable’ hurdle for the accused to get bail and, thus, is violative of Articles 14 (right to equality) and 21(right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution, The Leaflet reported.
Though Fr Stan's bail plea was schedule for hearing on 3 July, due to paucity of time, it was adjourned to 6 July, The Times of India reported.
In May, Swamy’s health had deteriorated, leading to civil society groups urging the authorities to bring him immediate medical attention. Following this, he was hospitalised. He had tested positive for COVID-19 during hospitalisation.
Following this, the High Court, had on 17 June had instructed for Swamy to be hospitalised till 5 July.
The National Human Rights Commission on 5 July had issued a notice to the Maharashtra government seeking that ‘every possible effort’ is made to provide medical care and treatment to Stan Swamy.
The People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR), in an open letter to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court had also highlighted Swamy's urgent plea and his "irreversibly deteriorating health", has asked the Chief Justice to intervene in the matter and allow him mental and physical relief.
Published: 05 Jul 2021,02:51 PM IST