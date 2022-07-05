Father-Daughter Duo Create History by Flying Hawk Sortie Together in Karnataka

Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma posing with his daughter, Flying Officer Ananya Sharma, in front of an IAF jet in Karnataka's Bidar.
(Photo: Twitter)
A photo that shows an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer posing with his daughter, who is also a fighter pilot, has taken the internet by storm.
According to the IAF, Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma flew a Hawk sortie with his daughter, Flying Officer Ananya Sharma, in Karnataka's Bidar. The IAF said that the duo had created history by flying in the same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft.
The photos uploaded on social media show the father and daughter posing in front of a fighter jet.
Junior Sharma is currently undergoing training in Bidar. Once her training ends, she will graduate onto a faster and technologically superior IAF jet.
Air Marshal (retd) PK Roy commended the duo, saying, "Hope to see many more in (the) future."
Air Commodore Sharma was commissioned in the IAF's fighter stream in 1989.
