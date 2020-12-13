Farmers to Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Protests Set to Intensify

As the stand-off with the Centre over the farm laws enters Day 18, the protesting farmers have planned a rally to block the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in a bid to intensify the protests.
Earlier on Saturday, 12 December, a delegation of 29 pro-reform farmers met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to extend their support to the farm laws and threatened to stage a protest if those are repealed.
Aam Aadmi Party workers will observe a fast to protest against the farm laws on Monday, 14 December.
“Responding to the farmers' call Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided that all party workers will observe fast to protest against the farm laws,” party leader Gopal Rai said at a press conference.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has joined party MPs protesting the new farm laws at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
“My friends here are asking the Centre to settle the matter with the farmers' unions and also to have winter session which should have been held by third week of Nov,” he told ANI.
Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Prakash arrived at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence for talks, reported ANI.
Farmers under the joint farmers council in Kerala started an indefinite protest in the Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, 12 December in solidarity with the farmers agitating at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border, reported TNM.
The indefinite strike, launched in front of the Palayam Martyr’s column, was inaugurated by S Ramachandran Pillai, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and national vice-president of the All India Kisan Sabha.
Farmers have gathered at Shahjahanpur near the Jaisinghpur-Khera (Delhi-Haryana) Border, reported news agency ANI.
“We're waiting for more farmers unions to reach so that we can go to Delhi in a big number. Our ultimate demand is repeal of the farm laws,” a protesting farmer told ANI.
In an attempt to intensify their protests, farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana are expected to start their rally to the national capital on Sunday, 13 December, via National Highway-48.
Published: 13 Dec 2020,11:09 AM IST