Farmers Seeking Relief Hold 12 Govt Officials Hostage in Punjab's Lambi

Denying reports of force being used to free the officials, Malik said, "We freed the officials in a restrained and peaceful manner. No force was used. Before moving to free the officials, we requested them (farmers) many times that they can hold their dharna but the government officials performing their duty cannot be taken captive," PTI reported.

He added that an FIR was registered against eight to nine people and some unknown persons, on the basis of a written complaint from the officials.

Deputy commissioner (Muktsar) Harpreet Singh Sudan has said that the farmers had sat on dharna on 7 February as well, but many of them had not submitted necessary documents needed for seeking compensation.

The DC added that they are trying to get the issue resolved and the newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also likely to talk to both, the government employees on strike and the farmers on protest.