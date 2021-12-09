After 378 Days, Farmers Call Off Protest, to Vacate Delhi Borders on 11 December

After 378 days, the farmers protest has finally been called off – a day after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) accepted the revised proposal of the Centre.

On 9 December afternoon, SKM held a meeting at the Singhu border, which has been a major protest site since November 2020, and it was unanimously decided that the farmers will now return home.

Dr Ashish Mittal, general secretary of the All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha, told The Quint, "We received a signed copy of the revised proposal from the government today. It has been decided that on 11 December, Saturday, the morcha will be lifted, and the farmers will pack up and return home."

He also said that the SKM members will meet in Delhi on 15 January to review the situation.