'Repeal of Farm Laws Won't Bring Back Our Dead,' Say Kin of Farmers

On 19 November morning, an announcement from the local gurdwara in Kheeva Dialu village in Punjab’s Mansa district broke Hardev Singh. The 35-year-old farmer wept for hours.

The minute-long announcement was about Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three farm laws. “If this had happened sooner, my mother would have been alive,” said Hardev.

His mother, Gurmail Kaur, was one of the three women farm protesters at Tikri border who had been mowed down by a truck at Bahadurgarh early 28 October morning.

As per the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), over 675 protesters have died since the anti-farm law agitation began in November 2020.