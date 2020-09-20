RS Clears 2 of 3 Farm Bills Amid Protests: Here’s What Happened

The Parliament session saw massive protests from the Opposition. The Quint Image used for representation. | (Photo: PTI) India The Parliament session saw massive protests from the Opposition.

Two of the three farm Bills were tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, 20 September, by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar which led to a ruckus inside the house after strong criticism from the opposition parties led by the Congress. The session was adjourned after opposition MPs including TMC’s Derek O’Brien entered the well of the house and showed the House rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

This comes amid massive protests being staged by farmers across Haryana who have called for a ‘bandh’ in the state and have blocked all major roads including the highways.

House members and opposition leaders K K Ragesh, Derek O'Brien, Trichi Siva (DMK) and KC Venugopal moved resolutions for sending the two Bills to a select committee of the House for consideration.

BJP Deems the Bills ‘Historic’ & ‘Revolutionary’

While moving the Bills in the Rajya Sabha, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the minimum support price or MSP-based procurement of agriculture crops from farmers will continue and is not related to the farm Bills. He further termed the bills as “historic” and said that they will bring a “revolutionary” change in the lives of farmers.

“The farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere in the country. I want to assure the farmers that these Bills are not related to Minimum Support Price.” Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Agriculture Minister

‘The Bills Pave Way for Big Corporate Houses to Enter the Market’: Congress

Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa called the farm sector Bills – two of which were tabled in the Parliament – “death warrant for farmers”. Speaking on the floor of the House, Bajwa said, “Farmers are not illiterate. They understand that this is a way to do away with the MSP (Minimum Support Price). Once this is passed the government will come out of this and then Ambani, Adani and big corporate houses will enter the market.” Calling the Bills “ill-timed”, Bajwa also said that agriculture and markets are state subjects and the Bills are against the spirit of federal cooperative, and farmers especially in Punjab and Haryana think that this is an attack on their soul.

‘All Stakeholders Should Be Heard’: Ally Akali Dal to BJP

Among the parties opposing the farm Bills is also BJP’s ally Shiromani Akali Dal. Speaking for the party, MP Naresh Gujral said that the Bills should not be passed until all stakeholders are taken in confidence. “Farmers are not happy with these Bills. They feel that their interests are being sold to corporates and big business houses,” he said.

Earlier, as the Bills were presented in the Lok Sabha, Akali Dal Leader and Union Cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badar resigned from the government in protest. As the Bills were tabled in the Rajya Sabha, Gujral also demanded that it should be sent to a select committee “so that all stakeholders can be heard”. Other parties including the Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the DMK also opposed the Bills and accused the BJP of wanting to hurry the Bills through the Parliament without necessary discussions.