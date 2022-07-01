Working Hours to Salary: What Will Change Under New Labour Code From 1 July?

From working hours to in-hand salary, paid leaves and several aspects of employment will change from 1 July – provided the codes are notified by the Centre.

The four broad codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health and working conditions (OSH) have already been notified after getting the President's assent earlier in 2021. But for implementing these four codes, the rules need to be notified.

What are the changes that may come to effect from 1 July? Here's all you need to know.