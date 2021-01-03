Everything You Need to Know About the Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine

On Sunday, 3 January, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharma major AstraZeneca received emergency use approval in India.

This comes days after the UK approval given on 30 December. The development is crucial as it would make vaccination easier, more convenient and cheaper. The Oxford vaccine can be stored in a standard fridge unlike the extreme cold storage requirements (-70 degree C) of the Pfizer-BioNtech candidate.

In India, the vaccine is also being produced under the name 'Covishield' by the Serum Institute of India (SII). It has been developed at SII's laboratory in Pune with a master seed from Oxford University/AstraZeneca.

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the vaccine.