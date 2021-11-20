Family Demands Body of 22-Year-Old Killed in Hyderpora Encounter

"The applicant want dead body of his son and want to bury him in his ancestral graveyard as per Muslim obligation," according to the written request submitted by Amir's father Muhammad Lateef Magray.

"That applicant gunned down one militant in the year 2005 and the then Governor decorated the applicant with a gold medal, sena medal. That after the applicant worked with security forces in an anti militancy operation," Lateef added in the letter.

Amir’s father told The Kashmir Walla that he is optimistic about his request, stating that "DC sahib received our letter and forwarded it to the DC Srinagar in front of us" and that they "have been told to wait for the reply of the letter."

Kashmir has remained completely shut in protest against the Hyderpora killings, Hindustan Times reported.

On Saturday, all shops and businesses were closed. The call for this protest was given by the Hurriyat Conference.

(With inputs from The Kashmir Walla and Hindustan Times.)