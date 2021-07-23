Fadnavis Welcomes Maha Vikas Aghadi's Inquiry Into Jalyukta Shivar Scheme

Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government has been accused of corruption on a number of occasions in the past. Several ministers and leaders of the government are on the radar of central agencies. The MVA, on its part, has spoken against the misuse of the central investigative agencies. Yet, the MVA government has now ordered an open inquiry against Fadnavis to be conducted in a similar fashion.

Senior journalist Sanjay Jog says that amid talk of the fall of the MVA government, the ordering of the probe against Fadnavis signals that the three parties part of the coalition are ready to put up a fight against the BJP.