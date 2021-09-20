Facebook India Appoints Rajiv Aggarwal as Director of Public Policy

The statement added that during his 26 years as an administrative officer, he steered India's first ever-national policy on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) as Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (M/o Commerce), and was instrumental in the digital transformation of India's IP offices, PTI reported.

Moreover, he has also been closely associated with the India-US bilateral trade forum, besides being India's lead negotiator on IPRs with other nations.

On Aggarwal’s appointment, the Managing Director Ajit Mohan said, “Facebook is an ally for the exciting economic and social transformation that India is witnessing, with digital playing a central role. We realise we are deeply immersed in the fabric of India and we have the opportunity to help build a more inclusive and safe internet that benefits everyone in the country. I’m thrilled that Rajiv is joining us to lead the Public Policy team. With his expertise and experience, Rajiv will help further our mission to build transparency, accountability, empowered and safe communities, all of which we recognize as our responsibility”, PTI reported.